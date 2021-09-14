2 men shot outside store in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after two men were shot outside a discount store just before noon on Tuesday.

According to police, two men were shot and transported to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

The shooting occurred just before noon in a parking lot outside a discount mart at the corner of Fayetteville and Pilot streets.

CBS 17’s Crystal Price said multiple evidence markers could be seen in the 3000-block of Fayetteville Street as police searched the crime scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.