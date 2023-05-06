DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two vehicles were involved in a crash that shut down lanes of the Durham Freeway/N.C. 147 for about 50 minutes on Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 5:20 p.m. along the southbound lanes of N.C. 147, which is also known as Interstate 885, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck was near the Glover Road exit, which is exit 9. Two left southbound lanes were closed just south of exit 9, the NCDOT said.

An NCDOT camera showed a car and an SUV that had apparently collided. The SUV appeared to have front-end damage and was pointed in the wrong direction after the wreck.

An ambulance was also at the scene. CBS 17 has reached out to Durham police for information about the wreck.

All lanes reopened around 6:10 p.m.