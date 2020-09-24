At least 30 businesses vandalized in Durham protests, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say multiple businesses were vandalized Wednesday night as protests broke out around the city.

Police say at least 30 businesses between Main and Market streets were vandalized.

Officers on scene tell CBS 17 that the damage was done by a group of 75 to 100 protesters all dressed in black.

Protests in the city began around 7:30 p.m.

There is no word on whether arrests have been made.

