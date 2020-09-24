DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say multiple businesses were vandalized Wednesday night as protests broke out around the city.
Police say at least 30 businesses between Main and Market streets were vandalized.
Officers on scene tell CBS 17 that the damage was done by a group of 75 to 100 protesters all dressed in black.
Protests in the city began around 7:30 p.m.
There is no word on whether arrests have been made.
This story will be updated.
- At least 30 businesses vandalized in Durham protests, police say
- Protesters march in Asheville, leave casket full of dirt, cow manure at police station
- ‘I honestly teared up’: Man finds massive 9 carat diamond at Arkansas park
- At least 2 Louisville police officers shot as protests break out in wake of Breonna Taylor decision
- Avoid burning yourself out while working from home
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now