DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Witnesses told CBS 17 that they heard at least 30 gunshots at a shooting that happened at the McDougald Terrace Apartment Complex in Durham overnight.
Durham police are investigating a shooting that happened at the complex just before 1 a.m. CBS 17’s Crystal Price confirms. This is near the intersection of Ridgeway Avenue and Lawson Street.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if people or units were hit by gunfire as of 6 a.m. Saturday.
Price said residents on scene told her they heard anywhere from 30 to 40 gunshots.
This is a developing story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.