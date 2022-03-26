DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Witnesses told CBS 17 that they heard at least 30 gunshots at a shooting that happened at the McDougald Terrace Apartment Complex in Durham overnight.

Durham police are investigating a shooting that happened at the complex just before 1 a.m. CBS 17’s Crystal Price confirms. This is near the intersection of Ridgeway Avenue and Lawson Street.



Durham police, left, examine a car at the McDougald Terrace Apartment Complex that had glass shattered by gunfire. Evidence markers block off of a street (Crystal Price).

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if people or units were hit by gunfire as of 6 a.m. Saturday.

Price said residents on scene told her they heard anywhere from 30 to 40 gunshots.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.