At least 7 gunshots fired into Durham apartment

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — At least seven gunshots were fired into a Durham apartment early Sunday.

The incident was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 800 block of Dacian Avenue, according to Durham police.

A man inside the home heard the rounds hit the house. At the scene, it appeared a window was hit four times by bullets and a door was also hit.

The man was the only person inside the unit at the time. No one was injured.

Police said they had no suspects or leads.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now