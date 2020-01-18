At least five displaced, one injured in Durham boarding house fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – At least five people were displaced Saturday morning following a fire in the boarding house they were living in.

The fire department was dispatched to the home in the 600 block of Dupree Street shortly after 4 a.m.

Flames were visible from the second floor of the two-story home when units arrived.

Approximately 30 firefighters responded and the fire was under control in 15 minutes.

One person was transported to the hospital for treatment of breathing problems and is expected to recover.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

