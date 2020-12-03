ATF offers $5,000 reward for information on man wanted for shooting Durham County deputy

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a Durham County deputy.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the reward Thursday afternoon. The ATF joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Durham County Police Department, and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Anyone with information can reach the ATF at 1888-ATF-TIPS.

On Wednesday, a Blue Alert was issued in the search for 26-year-old Jerry Lamont Harris Jr., of Durham. The alert, which is reserved for when an officer is injured or killed, said Harris is driving a black Acura with a 30-day temporary tag.

On Nov. 14, the off-duty Durham County deputy was shot while driving in his personal car near Wake Forest Highway and Mineral Springs Road.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a white Hyundai Sonata pull up next to the deputy. Officials with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said someone in that car fired multiple shots into the deputy’s car.

Harris was identified as a suspect in the shooting of the deputy along with Armand Lewis-Langston.

Harris is considered armed and extremely dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

Harris’ criminal history in the Durham area dates back to 2012. He is currently on probation after serving a sentence in federal prison.

Armand Lewis-Langston, 23, was arrested at his home on Nov. 17 in connection with the shooting. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder.

He is being held without bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities seized multiple weapons at Lewis-Langston’s home. The sheriff’s office said he has a criminal history in Durham County that dates back to 2014.