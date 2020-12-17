ATF offers reward for information on violent daytime robbery of Durham pawn shop

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for a violent daytime robbery of a Durham pawn shop.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundations for up to $10,000.

According to the ATF, on June 24, three armed suspects walked into Affordable Jewelry and Pawn, located at 3616 Hillsborough St. They demanded the employees to get on the ground.

The owner was forced at gunpoint to remove large amounts of cash from a safe, the ATF said.

Meanwhile, authorities said the suspects took firearms and jewelry. The three suspects were described as wearing black hoodies, black face masks, and blue latex gloves.

ATF said the suspects left the scene in an older model, gold Toyota Camry with no license plate.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-TIPS.