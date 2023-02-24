CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Attorney General Josh Stein said the most important thing North Carolina can do as a state is keep children safe.

“We want to keep them safe when they’re at school, when they’re on the playground and when they’re online, which is where they’re increasingly spending their time,” Stein said.

That’s why the Democratic leader created a family technology agreement in an effort to help parents keep their students safe. On Friday morning, Stein discussed the guidelines with children at his alma mater, Chapel Hill’s Seawell Elementary School.

“Parents like me don’t know what it’s like to be a kid today because we didn’t experience it ourselves,” he said. “So having these conversations can be a really healthy thing for families.”

The technology agreement has four steps, including avoiding strangers online, being careful about what’s shared, communicating with family and finding a screen time balance.

“This isn’t about being anti-internet,” Stein said. “It’s about responsible internet.”

Stein also said he’s been investigating social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram to see the impact it’s having on high schoolers’ mental health. That’s what sparked his interest in creating the agreement.

“We’re also educating them about how it can be used as a powerful tool, how it can be used to maximize and enhance learning,” Seawell Principal Minnie Goins said.

She said the internet can be a concern, especially when it involves our youth.

“Just like anything, in excess cannot be as healthy as it could be for you,” Goins said.

Stein agrees.

He said the internet can still be an incredible tool if parents set boundaries.