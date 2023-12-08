DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One of Durham’s most well-traveled streets is now named after a pair of historic educators who made major contributions to schools across the city, including North Carolina Central University.

On Friday afternoon, the North Carolina Department of Transportation renamed a portion of Fayetteville Street as Dr. Dock J. Jordan and Carrie Thomas Jordan Highway. It extends from Lawson Street to Timothy Avenue.

Dr. Jordan, born in 1866, taught at numerous schools and colleges and fought for equal opportunities for African-Americans. He also started serving as a teacher in 1918 at what is now NCCU, where he established the first department of history.

“I’m inspired because they had the audacity to have courage,” Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams said. “They spoke up in a time when it could take your life away from you.”

Carrie Thomas Jordan was a superintendent of Black public institutions in Durham and managed to help build a dozen new schools in the city back in the 1920s.

“They believed from the depths of their heart that it was their responsibility to pass on a world that is better and more than the one that they inherited,” NCDOT Deputy Secretary for Business Administration Ebony Pittman said.

Soon people will see the signs marking the name of the new highway.