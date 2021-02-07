Authorities remove WWII era mortar round from Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities responded to a home on East Knox Street Sunday afternoon.

The homeowner, who recently purchased the property, says he was cleaning the basement when he found it.

The homeowner says he is a military veteran and knew what it was right away.

He said based on the markings, he knew it wasn’t active and that there was no threat. He said it’s from 1942, which would make it WWII era.

The homeowner called 911 to have the police and the sheriff’s office remove it.

Multiple streets surrounding the area were blocked while the investigation was underway.