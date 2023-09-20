DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department is searching for a suspect who officers say was involved in four crashes and stole a pickup truck on Wednesday.

At around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers tried to stop a vehicle driven by a man with active warrants, Durham police said. As the suspect attempted to drive away, he struck an unmarked police car and caused the door of the car to strike the officer’s leg, according to police. Officers tried to pursue the suspect in his car, but the chase was eventually terminated.

EMS responded and treated the officer on the scene. The officer’s injury was considered minor, police said.

Later in the evening, the Durham Emergency Communications Center informed officers about receiving a call that indicated the same driver had crashed his vehicle on Briggs Avenue near Person Street. He then got out of the vehicle and forced another driver out of a pickup truck, stealing and refusing to stop for officers, Durham police said. This pursuit was also later terminated.

No word yet on the whereabouts of the driver. No other injuries were reported.

We will update this story once more information is available.