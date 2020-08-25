Baby girl found safe after Durham car theft, kidnapping, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 9-month-old baby girl who was inside a vehicle when it was stolen from outside a Durham gas station has been found safe at a home in Durham, police said.

According to a news release, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2200-block of N. Roxboro Street. The baby’s mom told authorities she had stopped at a BP store with her daughter in the backseat with the car running and a suspect stole her vehicle while she was inside.

Durham police pursued the stolen vehicle but lost sight of it. Raleigh police heard “Be On the Lookout” (BOLO) for the stolen vehicle and canvassed the area.

Raleigh police recovered the stolen vehicle on Garner Road and MLK Jr. Boulevard. However, the baby was not inside. Police took two suspects into custody. One of the suspects told the officers he had taken the baby to a friend’s apartment on Pilot Street in Durham.

Officers went to that apartment and located the baby. That baby had not been harmed and was safe.

Police took the little girl back to the BP station to be reunited with her family.

Authorities credit the Raleigh officers with good old-fashioned police work for solving the case.

