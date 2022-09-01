DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—School is back in session, and the most important thing for families is making sure their children are safe when they head off to school.

Durham Public School has been upgrading door access and camera systems at every school, over the last few years.

Blake Halsey, the Emergency Management Coordinator, shared that most of these improvements have already been made.

“They’re all still secured and still following the normal protocol that we’ve had in place for years, but we’re just waiting to upgrade some of the systems,” Halsey said.

But it does not just stop with the installation. The school district said they are constantly keeping these safety measures up to date.

Halsey stated a district employee checks security systems remotely each day, and a contractor comes and fixes everything every other day.

“If there’s a concern or an issue with a camera or a door access system, it’s being fixed within a day,” Halsey stated.

Wake County officials would not release many details about its security measures due to safety concerns, but the Cary Police Department’s school resource officers said they just wrapped up two weeks of rigorous training.

School Resource Officer Team Commander Sergeant Chris Bernhart said that the officers are passionate about keeping the students safe.

“We did some law classes and some weapons training,” Sgt. Bernhart said.

Sgt. Bernhart also shared these officers care and want to see the students succeed.

“[These officers] want to build those relationships with the staff and students; so, that’s going to make them a more successful SRO and I think that’s important and that’s why we’ve chosen them to do it,” Sgt. Bernhart shared.