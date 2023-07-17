DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday hundreds of students went back to the classroom in Durham as year-round school is back in session. Staff and students we heard from said the theme of the day was excitement.

“I’m excited, always excited for the first day of school, I could hardly sleep last night,” Dr. Kecia Rogers, the principal of Rogers Herr Middle School, said.

Durham Public Schools operate five year-round schools throughout the district. Dr. Rogers says the staff at Rogers Herr couldn’t be more ready to welcome students back.

“I hope and I believe that our students will be successful and that we’ll have a great year,” she said.

They’re not the only ones prepared. Students had their backpacks and lunches ready for the day as parents said goodbye to their kids at the door.

“Sixth grade was a little rough for her, being different, so I’m definitely excited to see what 7th grade brings for her,” Tenika Venable, a mom to a 7th grade student, said.

Staff say the year-round schedule means some students have an easier time adjusting to being back in the classroom.

“You have less [learning] loss in the summer, more frequent breaks,” Dr. Rogers explained.

Parents we heard from say their students are happy to be back in a building that feels like a home to some.

“The staff is wonderful,” Venable said. “They love our kids and that’s important, they thrive on building those bonds with each individual child.”

For students on the traditional schedule, their first day is August 28th.