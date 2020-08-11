Base that once held Durham County’s Confederate statue removed

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The stone base and Formal Shield obelisk that once held Durham County’s Confederate statue was removed Tuesday morning for safety reasons, officials say.

The county’s Board of Commissioners made plans for removal during a Monday night meeting and said they wanted to protect the remaining portions of the statue.

Contractors worked in the early morning hours to dismantle the remaining pieces and carefully removed them from the grounds. They were subsequently taken to a secure location away from the area.

The original Confederate statue was pulled down in August 2017 and since that time, several groups had visited the grounds painting graffiti or placing other items on the remaining base.

Durham County staff routinely worked to clear off any items that were placed on the base.

At this time, the county says no decision has been made regarding any type of replacement that might be erected in the vacant space on the grounds of the Durham County Administration Building.