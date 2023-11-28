DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Staff at Dominion Energy in Durham spent the day delivering food baskets and other items to those in need for the holiday season.

One by one, bags were filled with groceries by Dominion Employees. The effort comes as a part of dominion energy’s Good Neighbor Fund. Every year the non-profit, run entirely by Dominion employees, puts together hundreds of food baskets for the holiday season.

“We are packaging essentially everything that you would need for a Christmas meal…fruit, vegetables, meat and of course toys for children,” said Persida Montanez with Dominion Energy.

The packages are then put into cars and hand delivered by Dominion employees. One of the recipients was Helen Ford. She told us the food will provide a little extra help for her during the holiday season.

“God is so good to me. Nobody knows but the one that went through it,” said Ford.

“We provide an essential service that people need but sometime essential is giving hope and giving love and thanking our community for allowing us to serve them and giving back,” said Ford.

In addition to the food baskets, over 200 gifts and 51 gift cards were also delivered.