Batman speedos and beer: A local race for charity

A runner dresses up for a Cupid Undie Run in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 9, 2019. Credit: Victoria Pickering, Flickr

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Climbing poles are discouraged, but stripping down to your Batman-themed speedos, chugging one beer (or more), and running close to a mile for charity is not.

On Saturday, downtown Durham will see approximately 100 runners strip down to their underwear, encouraged to be Batman-themed, and chug a beer before racing in “Cupid’s Undie Run,” a charity event that raises funds to research a cure for neurofibromatosis.

The annual Cupid’s Undie Run is returning after missing one year due to COVID-19 and is taking place in Durham this year, instead of Raleigh.

Nationwide, the event began on Feb. 5 with the first race in St. Petersburg, Florida, and runs through numerous cities throughout February.

Since 2010 the event has helped raise money to research the disease, which is a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body.

The race allows all participants to legally strip down to underwear, but truly encourages people to just dress in costume to run for charity. The original idea behind the undressing is to expose the skin, because people with the genetic disorder cannot hide his or her tumors, founders said.

The course in Durham is mapped out to be less than one mile.

If you want to register and compete Saturday in Durham, click here.