DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Judy Edwards lives right next to the Durham Police Department on East Main Street.

The Durham mom said it’s not unusual for her and her son to hear gunfire at their apartment complex.

“When I saw the police department across the street when we moved in, I said, ‘oh we’re going to be safe son,’ that was not true,” Edwards said.

It was on Sept. 3 when she came home from a birthday party late that night to find a bullet hole in her bedroom window.

Judy Edwards shows us where a bullet flew into her bedroom window in the 600 block of East Main in Durham on Sept. 3, 2021. She was not at home at the time.

“I saw a hole in my curtain, so I lifted it up, and I said ‘dadgum, someone shot in my window,’” Edwards said.

Edwards showed CBS 17 the damage the bullet did to her window that is located right above her bed.

“I was shocked, just across from the police department? How in the world does that happen?” Edwards said.

Edwards said her 23-year-old son was home when the bullet came in, but he was not hurt. She said she is just thankful she was not in bed when the bullet came in.

“Like the officer said, ‘you’re lucky, because if you were hit, you probably would’ve been dead,” Edwards said. “I’ve never seen it this bad in Durham, this is really bad. It’s just sad you have to go through stuff like this in this world.”

Edwards is not alone.

Over the last few years, CBS 17 has reported on multiple incidents where bullets have hit homes, businesses, and vehicles.

According to data from the Durham Police Department, in 2021 there were 234 shooting incidents that resulted in vandalism, which is down from the 300 shooting vandalism cases in the city in 2020.

CBS 17 reached out to the Durham Police Department to find out how many times occupied buildings and vehicles have been hit by stray bullets in 2021 and 2020.

Officials with Durham police told CBS 17 in an email that they do not track this specific information and that they do not have data on stray bullets.

Durham police did send CBS 17 a spreadsheet of shooting events, which included vandalism incidents.

CBS 17 looked at and reviewed every report of vandalism involving a shooting incident in Durham from January 2020 through September 2021.

None of the reports specified if the shootings were intended or if the victims in these cases were hit by stray bullets, but some of the reports did include information about if dwellings or vehicles were occupied at the time of the shootings.

According to those reports, some of the places hit by bullets in 2020 and 2021 included a doctor’s office, a food bank, and a youth center.

In the heart of Downtown Durham, CBS 17 found BullHouse Apartments on east Pettigrew Street was struck by a bullet in January 2021. While the report said a window was broken, it said the apartment was unoccupied at the time.

At 555 Mangum, a new office building downtown, a police report CBS 17 obtained showed that a bullet hit the building in May 2021 and that it was occupied at the time.

And finally, CBS 17 found a report that showed the Durham Police Department was hit by a bullet in September 2021, which resulted in $4,000 worth of damage.

After reviewing 467 vandalism reports from January 2020 to September 2021, we found dozens of dwellings and vehicles struck by gunfire were not occupied at the time of the shooting.

But CBS 17 did find that there were at least 11 occupied vehicles and at least 97 occupied dwellings struck by bullets from January 2020 to September 2021.

This only includes shooting incidents that resulted in vandalism, not when individuals were shot.

CBS 17 found at least four churches have been hit by bullets since 2019.

A police report from 2021 showed that church pews were even damaged by gunfire at a church on Old Oxford Road.

And at Russell Memorial CME Church on South Alston Street, Rev. Jerry Christian Jr. showed CBS 17 six bullet holes on the side of the church that damaged their internet service box, putting them out thousands of dollars.

Fortunately, he said no bullets made it inside the church, and he said this shooting incident happened overnight when no one was at the church in 2020.

There are six bullet holes on the side of Russell Memorial CME Church on S. Alston, that damaged the church’s internet box. Reverend Jerry Christian Jr. says “this cannot go on when bullets are hitting the safe haven of God’s house.”

However, he said this is not the first time a shooting has happened at his church.

“The other time the bullet hit the telephone pole in our parking lot,” Christian said. “This cannot go on when bullets are hitting a safe haven of God’s house.”

Christian said he thinks the first step to addressing the issue, is putting community centers in neighborhoods, like near south Alston, where at-risk youth live.

CBS 17 asked Christian if he thinks Durham city leaders are doing enough to address the problem.

“No, I wish I could say yes,” Christian said. “I know we have new officials, but really the meet and greet is over with. It’s time to cook the meat and put it on the plate and do what we need to do.”

CBS 17 showed these stacks of more than 400 police reports to Durham City Councilman Leonardo Williams.

“Until we see a decrease in the number of shootings and the number of killings, we’re going to keep trying new things,” Williams said.

Earlier this month, Durham City Council voted to plan on funding a one-year pilot program of ShotSpotter, a gun detection technology that dispatches officers to the scene once gunfire is detected by sensors.

Williams said this technology is expected to increase response times to shootings because it sends officers directly to the location where the gunfire went off.

“When it will increase response time to where the incident happened, it could save lives if someone was hit,” Williams said. “It would also get them gun shells that could lead to more investigative material.”

However, other city council members voiced concerns ShotSpotter could lead to over-policing in neighborhoods where a majority of the families are Black or Latino.

While four out of the seven members of city council agreed on funding this new technology, city council members still must approve the overall budget in June that will fund the ShotSpotter pilot program.

But Williams said city council must also invest more in addressing the root causes of the crime in the city so they can help prevent some of these individuals from picking up the guns in the first place.

“I’m interested in a multitude of solutions and ideas that’s going to address directly what I have in front of me right now,” Williams said.

CBS 17 also reached out to the Durham Police Department to see if they had a comment about the problem with bullets striking buildings and vehicles, including where a bullet hit police headquarters.

No one was available for an interview, but they did say the following in an email:

“Any shooting incident in the City of Durham is concerning to the Durham Police Department, regardless of who or what is struck by the gunfire. As mentioned before, the Durham Police Department has taken several recent steps to address violent crime in the community.”

As CBS 17 has previously reported, Durham police has created a centralized unit focused specifically on shooting incidents since September 2020

Chief Patrice Andrews told city council on Feb. 24 this has helped the department increase its clearance rates as they went from solving 12 percent of shooting incidents in 2020 to 20 percent of shooting incidents in 2021.