Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a Memphis church with local NAACP President Van Turner (left) and family members of Tyre Nichols.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump will speak at North Carolina Central University’s commencement ceremony later this year.

The university made the announcement Thursday. The ceremony is May 6.

Crump has been referred to as “Black America’s Attorney General” after representing the families of Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

The Lumberton native founded and is the principal owner of Ben Crump Law. He specializes in personal injury and civil rights cases.