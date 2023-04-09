DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital after he was hit by a car Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just before 2 p.m. in the 2700 block of Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male was walking when he was involved in a collision with a car.

The man suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Earlier, police incorrectly said the man was on a bicycle when the crash happened.

The driver of the car remained at the scene. No one has been charged.