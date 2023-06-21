DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A lively community event is happening this summer in the Bull City.

The Bigger and Better Business Expo event will be held at Durham Central Park on Aug. 13.

The BBB Expo, hosted by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Durham Alumni, is free to the public and will feature small businesses and community organizations as vendors, according to a news release.

Visitors will be able to explore unique products, services and important causes while also enjoying the tunes of a talented DJ.

Guests can also enjoy food from a curated food truck selection.

This is a one-of-a-kind event that has a little something for everyone in the community for all ages, according to the release.

For more information about the event, click here. If you want to highlight your business or community organization and reserve a spot as a vendor, click here.