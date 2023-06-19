DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As a farmer growing crops like corn, soybeans and cotton in Louisiana, Willis Nelson said it’s always been in his blood.

“My dad was a farmer,” he said. “His daddy was a farmer. His daddy was a farmer. So farming is just in me.”

But the work doesn’t always bear fruit. Nelson’s 3,000-acre farm operated at a loss last year due to market fluctuations and weather.

“Farming has not been an overall success for us,” he said. “It’s been very hard times.”

At BASF in Research Triangle Park, black farmers from across the country talked about their experiences in a panel discussion to honor the Juneteenth holiday on Monday. Part of the goal was to bring voices together in an effort to enable and support those workers.

“Farming being the biggest job on earth, it is what we feel is at the heart,” BASF Agricultural Solutions North America HR Head Courtney White said. “This is the oldest career in the world, quite honestly, from which everything else has been based on.”

Nelson and the other farmers want to be included in the federal decision-making and research process. The panelists also hope for a chance to learn more about the latest farming technology.

“We never wanted a handout,” Nelson said. “We want inclusiveness. We wanted to be treated fairly.”

According to USDA census numbers from 2017, there were over 2,000 black farmers in North Carolina, 16 in Durham County and 86 in Wake County.

“We want the same opportunity as the next farmer, even though he’s growing a lot more acres than we are,” farmer Ronald Bunton said. “We need the opportunity.”

With those opportunities, Nelson said he knows his farm will be more successful in the future.

“At the end of the day, it is successful to the hard work you put into it,” he said.