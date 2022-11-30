DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After being virtual for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Nativity Durham, presented by Triangle Performance Ensemble, is returning to the stage.

The annual holiday musical, produced by Wendell Tabb and co-produced by Xavier Cason, is

celebrating its 16th year, according to a news release.

Adapted and directed by Tabb, but originally conceived by Langston Hughes, Black Nativity is a soulful, gospel celebration about the birth of Jesus Christ, the release said.

The show will continue with its traditional opening on the third weekend in December in its usual venue, Hillside High School’s Gattis-Tabb Theater.

The musical will run from Dec. 16-18. Show times include 8 p.m. on Dec. 16, 3 p.m. on Dec. 17, and 3 and 8 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Tickets can be purchased at blacknativitydurham.com.

Proceeds will support the Jeanne H. Lucas Scholarship Fund.

“Durham’s Black Nativity has a perfect home with Triangle Performance Ensemble. As it has been nurtured and cared for in our community for over ten years, I am excited to see this amazing

gospel experience reach even more hearts and souls with this year’s celebration,” Cason said.

Tabb said this adaption features a cast of more than 100 singers, dancers, actors, and musicians from the Triangle area.

“Over the past 15 years, the show’s music evolved tremendously featuring gospel classics, rousing contemporary spiritual pieces and original music and arrangements,” Tabb said.