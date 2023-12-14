DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Dress rehearsals were held on Thursday ahead of the opening of Black Nativity Durham this weekend.

The annual event continues to be one of the city’s top holiday traditions, and returns to the stage on Dec. 15-17.

(Source: Triangle Performance Ensemble)

(Source: Triangle Performance Ensemble)

(Source: Triangle Performance Ensemble)

(Source: Triangle Performance Ensemble)

Tickets are available online. The performances will be held at Hillside High School starting Friday at 8 p.m.

Other performances are set for 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, as well as Sunday at 3 p.m.

Black Nativity Durham is Wendell Tabb’s adaptation of the story about the birth of Jesus Christ

based upon Langston Hughes’ version of the Christmas story.

Click here to buy tickets.