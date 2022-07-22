DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The loss of bladder control is a problem most people don’t want to talk about.

Yet, it affects 1 in 4 people over the age of 40.

As a real estate agent in Durham, 66-year-old Lindy Muse is usually out and about getting work done, but that wasn’t always the case.

“I felt comfortable being away from my house for about an hour without being fearful of having to have an accident,” Muse said.

An overactive bladder almost left her homebound.

“I started to notice it in my 40’s and I took medicine for about 20 years which has lots of side effects,” Muse said.

Her quality of life didn’t improve until just last year when she received a rechargeable implant known as a sacral nerve stimulant.

The device is made by a company called Axonics.

It acts as a pacemaker for the bladder to help resume normal urination.

Dr. John Kaspar conducted Muse’s procedure. He’s a urologist at Associated Urologists of North Carolina.

“What we do is a test phase in the office where we would numb up the area by the tailbone and place a wire to see if this device is compatible with the patient. So, we want to see a huge reduction in their symptoms,” Kaspar said. “If that does occur, then we would go to the operating room and put a permanent battery or pacemaker to help charge.”

Depending on the type of pacemaker, the battery life is 10 to 15 years.

Kaspar says many patients, like Muse, go on to do well.

“90 to 93 percent of patients see a significant improvement with the device,” Kaspar said.

For Muse, the result was better than she could imagine.

“I can go out and show houses and I can go out and meet people,” Muse said.

She went from needing to use the restroom 15 times a day to only four.

“It makes me feel younger, I have like a whole new lease on life,” Muse said. “I’ve eliminated the fear of not being able to get to the bathroom, which if you think about it, gathering with people and family, it was a constant fear.”

It’s a fear millions of people face every day.

Muse hopes sharing her success story can help encourage others facing incontinence to find out more about this therapy.

“Anybody that’s thinking about it, I wouldn’t hesitate five minutes,” Muse said.

To learn more about Axonics Therapy and to find a special specialist near you, click here.