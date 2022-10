DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Mangum Elementary School will dismiss students at 1:15 p.m. after a blown transformer caused a power outage “affecting some buildings and the well system on campus.”

Mangum is also cancelling all after-school programs and a notification to parents is underway, according to officials.

Another Durham school, Northern High School, dismissed early on Monday at 12:30 p.m. due to “Duke Energy electrical issues.”