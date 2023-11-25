DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Criminal Investigation Division of the Durham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen boat.

According to the sheriff’s office, a skiff was reportedly stolen from the 5900 block of Kemp Road on Nov. 14.

The pictured skiff was reportedly stolen from Kemp Road on Nov. 14. (Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

A photo of the boat was released. It shows the watercraft with the name “In Sea State” painted on the side. The “S” in “State” is in a different font than the rest of the writing and appears to look similar to the logo for NC State University.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective J. Tran of the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (919) 560-0880.