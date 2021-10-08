Body found in car at Durham elementary school

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A body was found on the property of a Durham elementary school Friday afternoon, officials said.

Durham Public Schools spokesperson Chip Sudderth confirmed the body was found after school hours at Eastway Elementary School. He said he believed it was found after school.

The incident did not impact student safety. The investigation shouldn’t affect operations on Monday, Sudderth said.

A neighbor told CBS 17’s Nick Sturdivant that he saw police on scene around 4:30 p.m. There was a significant presence in the school’s parking lot with officers focusing on a car.

CBS 17 has reached out to Durham police for information but has not heard back.

