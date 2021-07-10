Bomb squad responds after dynamite found in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Bomb Squad responded Saturday morning after part of a stick of dynamite was found in a Durham business park, police said.

The incident was reported just before 9:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Park Knoll Drive, according to Durham police.

Workers on a plumbing project were digging in the area when they discovered a quarter of a stick of dynamite and a blasting cap, police said.

The Durham County Bomb Squad was called and detonated the dynamite in place.

Officials said they believe the dynamite was leftover from the mid-1990s when a parking lot was built in the area, which is south of Hopson Road and just east of Davis Drive.

No one was hurt.

It’s not known if anyone was evacuated or roads were closed during the operation.