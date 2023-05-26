DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is asking pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area near the Durham County Courthouse after a bomb threat was made Friday morning.

Around 9:24 a.m., 911 communications received the threat toward the courthouse, the sheriff’s office said. The building has been evacuated and everyone is secure.

An explosives K-9 is continuing to search the building.

Dillard Street is closed from South Roxboro Street to South Mangum Street, and South Mangum Street is closed from Pettigrew Street to Jackie Robinson Drive, police said.

A CBS 17 crew on the scene said there were dozens of courthouse workers and people with court dates waiting on the curb outside to get back inside.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.