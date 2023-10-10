DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Bond was set at $25,000 for a man Tuesday who was wanted Monday in the abduction of his 4-year-old daughter.

Mitchell Ryan Grayson, 37, made his first court appearance Tuesday. He is charged with assault causing serious bodily harm, breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, and injury to real property, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office website.

An Amber Alert was activated for the girl Monday afternoon after she was taken from a Durham home on Saturday.

Durham police said on Saturday, Grayson broke into a home in the 800 block of Angier Avenue, badly beat one of the child’s family members, and then took the girl.

At around 9:40 p.m. Monday, a CBS 17 crew saw Grayson and his daughter walk into Durham Police Department headquarters and surrender to officers. Police said the girl appeared to be unharmed.

According to a CBS 17 crew at the court appearance, Grayson’s mother and an uncle from the girl’s mom’s side of the family were there to support him.

Watch CBS 17 at 5 p.m. to hear from Grayson’s mother and the girl’s uncle.