Both suspects now in custody after hit-and-run crash that injured pregnant teen in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department announced Saturday afternoon that a man has been caught after he was involved in a hit-and-run wreck that injured a pregnant 18-year-old earlier this month.

Durham police said Teresa Christy Hooker, 33, already turned herself in to authorities. She was wanted for felony accessory after the fact and filing a false police report linked to the Jan. 9 wreck.

Police said the driver of a Cadillac Escalade, 26-year-old Devon Jarandz Edwards, was wanted on several charges, including felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury, reckless driving to endanger, and speeding.

Edwards surrendered to officials Saturday at the Durham County Jail, Durham police said.

The wreck happened on Jan. 9 around 7:25 p.m. along the 200 block of S. Briggs Avenue, police said.

The victim, Heven Zariah Rooks, 18, was driving north on S. Briggs Avenue when her car was hit head-on by a 2002 Cadillac Escalade traveling south at a high rate of speed, police said.

Heven Rooks in a graduation photo (Carrian Rooks).

Her mother, Carrian Rooks, said she had just left her boyfriend’s house when the crash happened. She said her daughter was able to get out of her car and run back to her boyfriend’s house.

Surveillance video from a nearby house captured what appears to be the SUV driver then crashing into two other parked cars as Rooks is ringing the doorbell. Police said the driver also ran into two power poles on South Driver Street before abandoning the car.

Heven Rooks needed an emergency C-section to save her baby and herself, her mother said.