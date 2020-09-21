Box truck driver ejected, killed in crash with GoTriangle bus in Durham; 4 injured

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A box truck driver was ejected and killed in a crash with a GoTriangle bus on Sunday afternoon, according to Durham police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Renaissance Parkway and Rolando Drive near The Streets at Southpoint around 3:45 p.m., police said.

According to authorities, the wreck happened when a large box truck made a left turn onto Rolando Drive in the path of a GoTriangle bus. The two vehicles collided, ejecting the truck driver.

The truck driver, whose name is not being released until their next of kin is notified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver and three passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officials said that no charges are pending at this time and neither alcohol nor speed appear to be factors in the fatal crash.

The wreck is under investigation.

