DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle wreck involving a box truck left its driver with minor injuries and closed lanes on the Durham Freeway on Monday afternoon.

Around 3:14 p.m., officers responded to the crash on N.C. 147/Durham Freeway near the West Chapel Hill Street exit, police said.

A box truck was traveling southbound approaching the West Chapel Hill Street exit when he ran off the left side of the road and struck the guardrail in the median. He was not transported to a hospital.

Initially two of the four lanes were closed but now there is only one northbound lane of the freeway near downtown Durham that remains closed.

Impact on traffic is expected to be high, NCDOT said. The lanes are expected to be open by 5:30 p.m.