DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One boy was shot and killed in Durham on Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said around 10:30 p.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Ridgeway Avenue near East Lawson Street. Officials said they found a boy and a woman shot. The boy was transported to the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Durham police at the scene of a fatal shooting on Ridgeway Avenue. (Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)

Initial information from police indicated that an adult woman was shot. It was later determined that her injury was not the result of being shot.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator B. Garth at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29313 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.