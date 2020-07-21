Boy hit by stray bullet in Durham last week has died, family says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 12-year-old Durham boy who was hit by a stray bullet during a shootout last week died Monday, his family said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday 3000 block of Cornwallis Road.

Durham police said two groups of people were shooting at each other. One bullet flew into a second-story apartment, hitting the 12-year-old boy in the head.

Danielle McLean said her newphew, Tyvien McLean, died Monday afternoon.

Tyvien, who had been in critical condition, was a sixth-grader at Lowe’s Grove Middle School.

Tyvien enjoyed riding his bicycle and skateboard, his aunt said. He was interested in math and science, Danielle McLean said.

Tyvien was among three children injured in two separate shooting incidents over a five-hour period starting around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the first shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 200-block of Benjamine Street.

Officers found an adult and two children, ages 4 and 8, suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. The adult and one of the children suffered what police said were critical injuries.

Durham police said five other adults were shot at that location but were able to take themselves to the hospital.

Police Chief C.J. Davis said the victims were attending a party in front of the residence when the shots were fired.

More headlines from CBS17.com: