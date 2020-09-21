DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A boy was taken to the hospital after being shot in Durham early on Monday, police said.
Police responded to the 600-block of Oxford Road before 1 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
According to police, a “juvenile male” was shot at that location and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A CBS 17 crew at the scene spoke to a teen witness but they were too shaken up to provide any further information.
This is the second time in four days that a boy has been shot in Durham. Police responded to a shooting in the area of Raven Street and Apollo Street on Sept. 18. The minor suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting is under investigation and police have not released any further details at this time.
This story will be updated as it develops.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 1 shot, 1 grazed by bullet outside Durham shop where Cary teen was killed in June
- Boy shot in Durham Monday morning is 2nd juvenile shot in 4 days
- ‘We want justice!’ Dozens honor life of 15-year-old killed in Durham shooting
- Plane crashes in Pennsylvania neighborhood while trying to land
- 72nd Emmy Awards: The Winners
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now