Boy shot in Durham Monday morning is 2nd juvenile shot in 4 days

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A boy was taken to the hospital after being shot in Durham early on Monday, police said.

Police responded to the 600-block of Oxford Road before 1 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

According to police, a “juvenile male” was shot at that location and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene spoke to a teen witness but they were too shaken up to provide any further information.

This is the second time in four days that a boy has been shot in Durham. Police responded to a shooting in the area of Raven Street and Apollo Street on Sept. 18. The minor suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation and police have not released any further details at this time.

This story will be updated as it develops.

