Boy taken to hospital following shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A boy was taken to a hospital following a shooting in Durham, police said.
The shooting happened in the area of Raven Street and Apollo Street on Friday night.
According to police, the boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
Police said the shooting remains under investigation.
