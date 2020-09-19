Boy taken to hospital following shooting in Durham, police say

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shooting investigation in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A boy was taken to a hospital following a shooting in Durham, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Raven Street and Apollo Street on Friday night.

According to police, the boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories