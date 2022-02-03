Boy taken to the hospital after he’s shot at Durham apartment complex, police say

Scene of a Feb. 2, 2022 shooting in Durham along Junction Road. (Crystal Price/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot late Wednesday night in Durham, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting along the 300 block of Junction Road just after 11:45 p.m. A CBS 17 crew noted that the scene is the Brentwood Park apartment complex.

Police said the victim, a juvenile male, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is active. No additional information was available.

The shooting is the second in the Triangle in which the victim was a juvenile. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in Wake Forest earlier Wednesday evening.