Brewgaloo’s virtual craft beer festival heading to Durham this weekend

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The COVID-19 pandemic postponed Brewgaloo, North Carolina’s largest craft beer festival – but that didn’t stop hundreds from supporting local breweries back in April in Raleigh. The festival is now going on the road to Durham.

The downtown Raleigh festival went virtual back in April.

The virtual festival was held at Lincoln Theatre, “in an effort to help brewers sell much of the beer that was made for the spring festival season and NC Beer month, which has also been postponed,” a release from Shop Local Raleigh (SLR) said at the time.

Now the virtual festival will head to Hi-Wire Brewing in Durham this Saturday.

Those 21 years and older can purchase tickets for a six-pack, 12-pack or 24-pack case of their favorite style of beer, or they can choose the “Taste the Triangle” pack, which will contain a variety of different styles of beer. Buyers won’t know what beer they get until they receive their orders.

According to Shop Local Raleigh, every brewery participating will be paid for their beer and SLR “will not profit in any manner on the event.”

“Our mission is to support locally owned and independent businesses. Without these businesses, our nonprofit doesn’t exist. This is a way we can help support those that support us,” said Jennifer Martin, SLR’s executive director.

The actual festival has tentatively been moved to Aug. 14-15. The festival will start with a sampler event on Friday, Aug. 14 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the main event will go from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15. Saturday’s main event will span the length of Fayetteville Street and the intersecting side streets.

Brewgaloo features more than 100 breweries from across North Carolina, 50 local food trucks, dozens of local vendors, and a variety of musical acts. The event draws tens of thousands of people each year and has been recognized as one of the best beer festivals in America.

Tickets can be purchased for Virtual Brewgaloo and the main event Brewgaloo at www.brewgaloo.com.

