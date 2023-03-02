DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — “Please, he’s bleeding bad.”

That’s the plea from a caller to 911 dispatch soon after shots rang out on the American Tobacco Trail on Feb. 8 in a targeted shooting that left one teen dead and another injured.

The City of Durham released the calls Thursday. In the call that was made at 1:05 p.m. that day, the caller can be heard telling one of the victims on two occasions to breathe.

“Bring an ambulance, quick,” the caller said. “Right now, somebody, right now.”

As the caller stayed on the phone with the dispatcher, sirens can be heard approaching later in the four-plus minute call.

When asked by the dispatcher if they had seen the shooter, the caller responded that they didn’t know and that they didn’t see them.

“I was doing something,” the caller said. “I heard gunshots. I just ran.”

In another call to 911 a little more than a minute later, a caller said they were walking onto Riddle Road from Fayetteville Street when they saw a group of six to eight teens near the trail.

They said there were two in that group that were shooting. One was the “main one” who the caller said was wearing stonewashed jeans and a “Duke blue” short-sleeved shirt and the other one was wearing all black with a face mask.

“They was shootin’ at us,” the caller said. “They let off like 20 shots.”

That’s when the caller said they started running.

So far, no arrests have been made in the shooting.

As CBS 17 previously reported, a 17-year-old male student of Hillside High School was killed in the shooting while another student, 15, was struck by the gunfire and sent to the hospital with injuries. The shooting took place in the early afternoon, shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Durham Police Department.

Durham police previously told CBS 17 that the preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting did not happen on campus.

A suspect search was initiated in the area as authorities searched the wooded area near Hillside High School for evidence. This search prompted Hillside High as well as Durham School of Technology and W.G. Pearson Elementary to operate on a temporary secure status.