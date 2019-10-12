Broad-daylight drive-by shooting in Durham concerns some near Duke hospital, campus

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ariuna Cotton said she was going into a Durham BP gas station along Erwin Road Friday afternoon when she heard gunshots.

“I don’t know if I was supposed to run or what,” Cotton said. “I could say, like 15 minutes later, I came back and all the police was here.”

According to Durham police, a man was in a car in the parking lot when shots came from another vehicle.

Gunfire hit the car and the man driving, police said. The victim’s car then rolled onto Erwin Road, hitting two other vehicles.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering serious injuries. The people in the other two cars weren’t hurt.

The suspect fled west on Erwin Road in a black Jeep Cherokee.

Police closed down part of Erwin Road near Douglas Street until about 10 p.m. as they investigated.

One woman saw the road shut down as she walked home Friday night.

“It’s a little bit unnerving that something like this could happen so close to the campus and hospital,” the woman named Caity said. “You’d think typically being a college campus that you feel pretty safe and are in a safe area, and there’s always a ton of people commuting back in forth. It’s pretty crazy to see it desolate like this.”



Duke University police said the victim is not affiliated with the university.

But for those in the neighborhood, they say they are staying aware of their surroundings.

“I’ll be hypervigilant,” Caity said. “I don’t really know what else you can do, but it definitely is scary. Just keep my head on a swivel.”

As of Friday night, no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crimestoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

