DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Michael Biren and his fellow stage actors are preparing for another edition of Beetlejuice at the Durham Performing Arts Center.

But the rest of the tour could be in jeopardy.

Actors, stage managers and volunteers are also passing out leaflets warning of a potential strike.

“This is something that we haven’t done in about 50 years,” Biren said. “So striking is not really within our union’s blood. It’s not really in our history.”

Along with the Actors’ Equity Association, Biren asks for a new national touring contract for Broadway shows. The union wants a bigger allowance for food and housing, wage increases and job coverage.

“The expenses of being on the road have gone up,” Biren said. “And they need to be able to pay for that for us.”

In response to the possibility of a strike, DPAC issued a statement saying in part “additional bargaining dates are scheduled for this week, and we are hopeful that a deal can be reached between the parties.”

Working without a new contract since February, the union has met with the Broadway League 18 times so far this year.

“We don’t want to lose work,” Biren said. “We don’t want our audiences to not see the shows. But we do need a fair deal and we need the producers to come down to the table and agree with us.”

Biren is preparing for the week’s Beetlejuice performances to go on as planned at DPAC.

CBS 17 reached out to the Broadway League for a response but has yet to hear back.