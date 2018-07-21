Brothers charged in Durham bank robbery appear in court Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - Thick windows separated two brothers charged in a violent bank robbery from their family and friends Friday morning, as tears flowed on both sides of the glass.

"I can't even look at him. Looking at him crying is making me cry," one of Javon Cheek's relatives said as she walked out of the Durham County courtroom.

Investigators captured Cheek Thursday night after a manhunt following the Wednesday afternoon robbery of a SunTrust Bank on NC Highway 54. A few hours later, officers arrested Cheek's older brother, Larry Lamar Johnson.

Prosecutors said Cheek disguised himself in a long braided wig, scrubs, and a pink coat when he demanded money from a bank teller. After receiving a handful of cash, the gun pointed at the teller and fired, striking the bank employee in the arm.

"The defendant committed this act by means of an assault consisting of having in possession and threatening the use of a firearm, a semi-automatic pistol, whereby the life of (the bank employee) was threatened and engaged," a prosecutor said.

"This was a bank robbery in broad daylight, whereas the defendant did discharge a weapon. In light of the violent nature of the crime in the presence of a firearm, the state would ask for a bond of one million dollars."

Cheek's defense attorney asked for a bond reduction from the initial $500,000 set at the time of arrest. Family members also asked for leniency.

Older sister Jasmine Johnson used a courtroom intercom to talk to the judge on behalf of the relatives.

"First off I want to say we (are) praying for the person that got shot at the bank," she said. "Javon has had mental health issues since he was a child, and I just wanted you to know that."

Before the judge arrived, people in the gallery talked about Cheek dealing with depression. They told each other that it was important to help keep Cheek strong and pray from him. Some said they hoped he would have access to some form of mental health treatment.

The judge decided to keep Cheek's bond at $500,000.

"Yes, you are presumed innocent at this time sir, but given the seriousness of the offenses, and without having any information from the victim on this case, I will not lower it," she said.

Durham Police said Johnson turned himself in early Friday. While only one person entered the bank, both brothers are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Johnson has two failure to appear charges in recent criminal cases, but had his bond lowered from $300,000 to $150,000 following pleas from his family.

"Larry has not been doing none of that stuff. Larry has been job hunting. Larry has been with his children," Jasmine Johnson said. "Larry's mentor is a pastor. We want to know why his bond is this high. Larry has not been in any trouble."

The family declined interview requests following the court hearing.

The bank has not reopened since the shooting on Wednesday. Customers are advised to visit the location at 5790 Fayetteville Road.

A sign on the front door Friday afternoon said This branch is temporarily closed due to an emergency. Your understanding is appreciated.