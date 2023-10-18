DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Wednesday they have arrested a woman in connection to a shooting in September.

Officers said they arrested 25-year-old Davionna Mack in a Sept. 3 shooting that happened in the 1000 block of Lamond Avenue.

The location was in a neighborhood just two blocks away from Duke University’s East Campus.

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a verbal fight between Mack and another woman.

They said Mack ended up pulling out a gun and shooting a vehicle and a building.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

Mack is charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill,

Possession of firearm by felon,

Injury to property,

Go armed to the terror of people, and

Discharging a weapon within city limits

According to records from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Mack was arrested Oct. 11 and was released Monday on a $75,000 bond.