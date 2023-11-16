DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As the Triangle continues to grow, several new businesses are popping up all across the region. Durham is no exception.

That’s why city leaders are hosting a two-day event meant to teach entrepreneurs new skills to succeed.

Alison Matney is a partner at the Durham Vintage Collective downtown and said there are challenges that come with being an entrepreneur, but it’s worth the effort.

“It’s so amazing just to have your own passion be your everyday job,” Matney said.

City officials hope to help these businesses grow. On Thursday and Friday, Durham is hosting the Bull City Business Summit which aims to create learning opportunities for both aspiring and existing entrepreneurs.

Bull City Summit (Ben Bokun / CBS 17)

“I don’t think we can do enough for our small businesses,” Mayor Elaine O’Neal said. “I think that is a space that constantly requires innovation and developing new partnerships.”

Another key goal of the summit is to support aspiring owners who have faced barriers when it comes to getting started.

Emily Byrd is attending the summit. She owns an online consulting business and is helping out with a new sauna coming to town.

“It’s important that we know that we’re seen and supported, and that we live in an entrepreneurial vibrant, focused city,” Byrd, a beem Light Sauna general manager, said.

Local entrepreneurs believe that could make all the difference in guiding those who may have never believed they could pursue a new endeavor.

“When you open, you become an entrepreneur, it’s about your passion,” Matney said. “You have to have passion for whatever you’re doing.”

The mayor said she hopes the summit can become an annual event. It continues Friday, Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.