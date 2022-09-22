DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One Bull City United worker who authorities say they busted with seven grams of crack cocaine has been fired, and another faces a separate gun charge.

Durham County officials said Thursday that Nicole Taybron was fired Tuesday, six days after the 40-year-old woman was arrested for possession with intent to sell and deliver crack.

Court documents and officials indicate another Bull City United employee, Rodriguez Smith, 41, faces a misdemeanor charge for having a concealed gun illegally.

Authorities stopped Smith for making an improper turn, and law enforcement found a gun on the dashboard.

Smith was hired with Bull City United in June, according to Durham County officials.

Bull City United consists of a group of violence interrupters and outreach workers who use mediations in an attempt to prevent violence in targeted areas of Durham.