DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are investigating after someone shot a gun into a woman’s home multiple times early Friday morning.

At about 12:54 a.m., officers said they were called to a home on the 2500 block of Atlantic St. in reference to a report of gunfire.

When they arrived, they said a woman told them someone shot two bullets into her home while she was inside.

The woman did not report any injuries, according to the police department.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.