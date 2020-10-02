Bullets narrowly miss Durham family as drive-by shooter fires 14 bullets at their home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A family tells CBS 17 they are thankful to be alive after more than a dozen bullets flew into their home near Chandler Road and Wake Forest Highway in Durham.

Kim Moore, her husband, her son, and her 11-month-old grandson were at her home on Mars Court on Wednesday night.

Moore said everything was normal until around 9:30 p.m. when her family heard gunshots.

“By the time my son came in and closed the door, you hear pop, pop, pop,” Moore said.

She said a drive-by shooter pulled into the cul-de-sac and fired more than a dozen shots at the family’s home.

Moore, her husband, and her grandchild were in the garage.

“My husband, Kevin, said, ‘Get down,’ and so I got down with the baby,” Moore said.

Moore said she shielded her grandson and they stayed away from the windows.

Thankfully, no one in the home was shot.

However, police found 14 bullet holes in the family’s home, including some that just missed the family in the garage.

Other bullets flew through the walls, the doors, and family photos. Some of the bullets struck and shattered the shower glass in the bathroom and busted a water pipe.

The family said two officers responded to the scene, but no arrests have been made.

“It’s like chaos. Once you realize someone is shooting, you’re like, ‘Wow,'” said Kevin Moore. “We didn’t ask for our house to be shot at 14 times. It’s ridiculous.”

The family said they would like to see more officers patrolling their neighborhoods as they do not want to see this happen to anyone else.

“One minute I’m standing and holding my grandbaby,” Moore said. “The next thing I know I’m falling down, hoping a bullet doesn’t hit me. It’s crazy.”

Durham police said the investigation is ongoing.

More headlines from CBS17.com: